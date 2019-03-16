BLETHER: West coast bias myth squashed as five Dundee lads make squad

In our January 12 issue, Robert Buckley suggested there might have been “west-coast bias” when selecting Scottish international schoolboy teams.

This view came after Rabbie Ogg had intimated in a previous article his surprise that many of his Dundee Schoolboys team-mate never made the international set-up, despite, in his opinion, being better players.

However, proud grandad Charlie Stott reckons there is no bias nowadays.”

Charlie said: “I read with interest the article on Scottish Schools Internationals.

“I am the proud grandparent of one of five local boys who made this year’s final 18 in the U/18 Scottish international age group.

“They are to play several friendly warm-up matches in preparation for the forthcoming Centenary Shield competition.

“They have taken part in games against Stirling Albion, Partick Thistle, Stirling University and Australia before facing each of the home nation’s and ROI in this years competition.

“A full list of fixtures and squad photo can be found on the SSFA facebook page.

Charlie’s grandson is Josh McConville, aged 16, who is a fifth-year pupil at Harris Academy in Dundee.

Also in the squad are Josh Muligan and Finlay Baird of Grove Academy, and St John’s duo Archie Meekison and Lyle Cameron.

Charlie concluded: “In keeping with the thoughts of west coast bias, is five out of 18 a first?

“Well done, I say to all the boys who made this year’s squad.

“Also well done to all eight players from this year’s Dundee Schools Senior squad.”

Charlie (58) currently lives in Menzieshill, Dundee, where he settled after a 24-year stint in the Army.

He offered: “I have been involved in football and football coaching all my adult life, even played and coaching in the Army at various levels.

“On retiring from service, back in Dundee I quickly became involved in the local youth football scene, coaching at various clubs including Celtic Boys Club, Dundee United Social Club and Ferry Athletic.

“I also spent three years coaching youth teams at Dundee United, where my youngest son Mark played under the watchful eye of Dave Bowman and the then Head of Youth Graham Liveson.

“In recent years, I have followed my grandson Josh all over Scotland as he chases his dream of becoming a full-time footballer.

“I continue to keep my hand in watching local boys clubs in the hope of spotting future talent.

“Until recently, I would have passed that and any other relevant information on to Fife Elite Football Academy.

“However, with the recent Dundee FC appointment of Stephen Wright, whom I have a long-standing friendship, I may be casting my eye towards supplying those unearthed diamonds in the direction of Dens Park.”