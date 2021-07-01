Were you a pupil or teacher at the new Perth Grammar School in 1971?

Were you one of the first pupils or teachers to walk through the doors of the new Perth Grammar School 50 years ago?

Or was one of your parents or grandparents among the 1971 cohort of pupils when the new comprehensive was created?

If so, today’s school leaders are eager to hear from you as they plan 50th anniversary celebrations which will begin in August.

Perth Grammar School opened its doors in Gowans Terrace on August 24, 1971, in what was previously the home of Perth High School, taking its name from a grammar school which existed centuries earlier.

The school wants to get in touch with pupils and staff of 1971 to hear their memories and see any photographs or memorabilia they might have.

Events throughout the 2021/22 term will include creation of a digital book of memories.

We know that many former pupils may have old photographs, pieces of work or specific memories of their time at Perth Grammar.” Fiona Robertson, head teacher

Head teacher Fiona Robertson said: “We know that many former pupils may have old photographs, pieces of work or specific memories of their time at Perth Grammar.

“We are seeking as many alumni – pupils and staff – to get in touch with us to share their stories of their time at Perth Grammar.”

There will also be a special celebration on August 24, five days into the new term.

The new pupil leadership team will play a central role in the Perth Grammar School 50th anniversary commemorations.

Eilidh Coutts and Kevin Phan are the head girl and head boy for the half-centenary year, with Holly Webster and Rebecca Whyte Almond house captains, Harrison Porritt and Lisa Low captains for Earn and Lucy Sinclair and Rowan Duncan Lomond captains.

The school’s new tartan will also be launched, based on the Fraser tartan from 1842 in honour of distinguished 19th Century graduate of Perth Grammar, William Fraser Tolmie, who was a surgeon, fur trader, scientist, politician and Hudson Bay Company officer.

Designs were voted upon by pupils and parents and that chosen features the school colours of black, gold and silver with red, blue and green bands for the house colours.

Perth High School previously stood where Perth Grammar School is now but moved out into its present building in Oakbank Road in 1971.

The ‘unfit’, temporary accommodation was gradually replaced in a phased redevelopment of Perth Grammar School, which was completed in 1993, as we reported at the time.

The earlier Perth Grammar School is recorded as existing in 1580 in St Anne’s Lane.

To get in touch with the school to share memories call 01738 472800 or email PerthGrammar@pkc.gov.uk.