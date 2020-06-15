‘We’re making significant, yet necessary, changes’: Hotel boss sets out plans for life after coronavirus

A Dundee hotel has released its plans for reopening once the lockdown rules ease.

Dundee’s Malmaison hotel, based close to the city’s Waterfront is introducing operational changes in the hope that it can continue to deliver an exceptional service while still observing guidelines when travel restrictions are finally relaxed.

Scott Harper, chief operating officer of both Malmaison and Hotel du Vin which has a site in St Andrews, explained the hotel’s new procedures.

© Supplied

He said: “As we prepare for restrictions to ease for the hospitality sector, the health and safety of all guests and staff remains a core priority for Malmaison.

“We’re making significant, yet necessary, changes to our services and the operation of Malmaison in order to keep our commitment of delivering the best possible experience for guests, while operating in accordance with the latest guidance from the government and local health authorities.

“In preparation, we’re marking out safe distances to ensure social distancing can be observed by guests and employees throughout our hotels.

“We have invested in protection screens, located at reception desks and other key points of interaction, as well as PPE for our staff.

“Compulsory sanitation stations are being installed, to ensure hand hygiene is maintained.

“There will be clear signage throughout the hotel advising guests of our safety precautions. Personal interaction and touch points will be kept to a minimum, including implementing cashless payments only.

“The big priority will be increasing the scope, depth and frequency of cleaning throughout the hotel, including key touch points, such as lift buttons and door handles, as well as fully sanitising guest rooms ready for their arrival. We are utilising the very latest anti-viral cleaning techniques.

“And our breakfast and dinner service offerings have been adapted, to avoid cross-contamination, while maintaining our high standards and love of all things food and drink.

“Our rooms have been decluttered including the removal of the mini-bar contents and most collateral, to assist in maintaining hygiene levels.

“We’re confident that the changes we’re making exceed current health and safety standards so that guests will be able to stay, wine and dine with a peace of mind.”