‘We’re keen to open as soon as we can’ – Delayed opening for funfair at Caird Park

Horne’s Carnival claims the new rule of six delayed its opening at Caird Park.

The fair was due to open this evening but the Horne family took the decision to remain closed until they have a “proper system” in place for customers, as required by Covid-19 regulations.

Christian Horne said: “We’ve got sanitisers all over the site, QR points to sign with your phone, an online system in place for track and trace, and the rides will be sanitised after every use at the handles and points of contact.

“But a big factor at this time is the change to allow just six people to be together, that has added a problem.

“It’s just simple things but we need to make sure it’s all written down and we have the paperwork to show for it.”

Christian said Dundee City Council has asked for “reassurance” that the carnival meets regulations and to see paperwork outlining its risk assessment, in line with the new restrictions.

He added: “We’re keen to open as soon as we can, but we want to make sure we can do it safely.”

Horne’s Pleasure Fairs is due to run at Caird Park until September 27 before moving to Riverside Park from October 2 to 11.

For more information, see Horne’s Carnival page on Facebook, where an announcement will be made when the fair does open.