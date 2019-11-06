‘We’re confident but there will be no complacency from us’ – Butch

Dundee United enforcer Calum Butcher says there will be no complacency from the Tangerines going into Friday’s derby at Dens Park.

That’s despite going into the clash with Dundee on the back of three wins and three clean sheets as well as the memory of a 6-2 thrashing of their nearest rivals back in August.

Butcher, who grabbed two goals in that Tannadice victory, says there is plenty of belief the Tangerines can open up a nine-point gap on the Dens Park club.

However, that belief isn’t blind to how difficult a match it will be.

© SNS

He told the Tele: “We go into the derby confident – but not over-confident.

“There will be no complacency from us.

“It will be a tough game and a big occasion.

“There will be a bit of an edge to the game, especially after we beat them 6-2 at Tannadice – they will want to prove a point and they are on a good run themselves.

“However, we go to Dens with confidence and we are looking forward to it.

“Dundee’s pride will have been hurt to lose like that last time so we know this time will be a totally different game.

“Away from home it will be different.

“They are a good side, I knew they would come good at some point and they’ve started to do that, so we will need to be on our game like we were on Saturday at Inverness.

© SNS

“We have to be on it like we have been over the past week – no complacency at all. We are going there knowing what we need to do.”

United’s smashing 3-0 success on the road at Caley Thistle brought an end to their recent struggles on the road with three losses in their last three away matches.

It also made it three wins out of three in the space of seven days after home wins over Dunfermline and Partick.

Butcher says the win at the Caledonian Stadium showed exactly what Dundee United are about.

He added: “A 3-0 win away from home is fantastic off the back of three poor away results for us.

“People were maybe wondering about our character but we knew we were capable of big results and to go to Inverness and win like that is massive for us.

© SNS

“We said before the game that people would be questioning us and we don’t deserve that.

“We have been brilliant at home and our away form will be massive this season. Inverness is a really tough place to win and to win 3-0 was great and it could have been more.

“Everyone to a man was fantastic. We were solid and that’s three clean sheets in a week.

“A 2-0 then a 1-0 and a 3-0 on Saturday – you can’t ask for much more in a week.”

Butcher also says Dundee – and the rest of the Championship – will be worried about the “firepower” in the arsenal.

Lawrence Shankland leads the way with 18 goals for the club already this season while Nicky Clark has returned from injury to net two in his last three games.

“We have proper firepower up front and in the wide areas,” said Butcher.

“Clarky has been fantastic since he came back into the side with Shanks and there’s Paul McMullan and Louis Appere there so the attacking threat we have is great.

“Teams are worried about that so we need to keep giving them the ball and allow them to create.

“We could have had more on Saturday but the three goals were fantastic to get us three points.”