Desperate Dundee families turning to foodbanks amid coronavirus pandemic

A leading Dundee community centre boss providing front-line money advice services has described the coronavirus crisis as “awful” and revealed hundreds of families have come forward looking for foodbank referrals since the outbreak.

Ginny Lawson, manager at the Brooksbank Centre in Mid Craigie, said the centre and its workers were being inundated with requests for help and guidance.

She said: “This situation is awful, I run vital advice services helping people with money problems at Brooksbank Centre, Dundee.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Our money advice workers already help around 300 people with money advice and we are currently receiving many more requests for help from people who are genuinely concerned about their benefits and money situation.”

Ginny said they had also been receiving hundreds of requests from worried families for referrals to food banks.

Ginny said the centre was still open but they were urging clients – both new and ongoing – to call for help rather than come in.

She said: “We are working with and keeping up to date with new government information on the increase in new types of queries on mortgage holidays, self employment etc.

“We have a tiny team of staff and, if they get ill or have to self-isolate then we won’t be able to help people, so we are asking people not come to the centre unless it’s an emergency.”

Ginny added: “There are systems being implemented for access to food parcels and other funds and we will, along with our partners at the Citizens Advice Bureau and Dundee City Council, keep people updated on social media.

“We have rigorously worked to keep providing ongoing services despite striving to adhere to the social distancing guidance. We know people are still requiring help completing forms and we and others are considering how we can still provide this help without sitting in close proximity. ”

She said: “It is not business as usual and, as we all go forward, we will have to consider reshaping how we do things.

“We are trying our best to keep things running and keep on advising people, but if infrastructures fail we are in a sorry way.”

Brooksbank can be contacted on 01382 432450 or 432452 or email admin@brooksbankcentre.co.uk.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: