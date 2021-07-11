‘We’re being ignored’: Edzell villagers refuse to give up Inglis Court fight

Edzell residents are refusing to give up the fight over Inglis Court.

Villagers turned out on Sunday at the former sheltered housing complex to send a message to Angus Council that they feel ignored over the future of the once popular sheltered housing complex.

Last month, a bid by Carnoustie Independent councillor David Cheape to halt the bulldozers failed.

Angus Council is to knock down the 25 village homes and replace them with 21 affordable houses in a near £4 million project.

It was offered £400,000 for the site by an Angus developer but councillors did not discuss the bid or Mr Cheape’s demand for a full site valuation and options appraisal.

Survey

Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton told the village demonstration: “Demolishing Inglis Court goes directly against the wishes of Edzell residents who responded to the Working With You in Angus survey in large numbers, with 95% in favour of it remaining and once again becoming a happy and safe sheltered housing complex.

“ICC also responded to the planning application with very similar suggestions, having sought the views of our constituents.

“The council decided that they could simply ignore all of us.”

He added: “At the last full council meeting, our three ward councillors never had the chance to express the views of their constituents, ask about value-for-money or debate the project in any way.

“It seems like the whole scheme has been arranged behind closed doors and any prospect of discussion has been stifled.”

“Inglis Court used to have a waiting list.

“Younger people with serious social needs are now being housed in sheltered accommodation alongside elderly residents in Angus.

“The needs and behaviour of the two groups are clearly incompatible.”

“Angus Council should be listening to their constituents – a lot more openness is required concerning such big decisions,” said Mr Leighton.

Options appraisal demand

Mr Cheape saw his motion to full council ruled incompetent by Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor.

“He called a recess to take advice of council officers but this in itself was a conflict of interest as it is officers that want to press ahead with the proposals to demolish and rebuild.”

He has also raised questions around what he believed was little Angus Health or Social Care Partnership involved in the decision to demolish.

“That is despite them being key partners and holding data and information that could be seen as imperative to this decision.”

The redevelopment scheme was originally approved by councillors in 2018.

At that time, local member Bob Myles raised concerns about knocking down houses “in quite good condition”, but the multi-million pound regeneration project was approved.