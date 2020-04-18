‘We’re All in This Together’: Staff at Dundee primary school hope to boost spirits with uplifting video

Staff at a Dundee primary school have donned their dancing shoes to put a smile on the everyone’s faces amid the coronavirus crisis.

Workers at St Andrew’s Primary School, on the city’s St Leonard Place, filmed themselves in the comfort of their own homes performing High School Musical smash hit We’re All in This Together.

Morgan Brisbane, a teacher at the school, said: “It’s really just to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

“This has been an extremely tough time for the whole of the St Andrew’s community.

“We hope that all the children enjoy it as much as we did making it and putting it altogether.”

Schools and nurseries across Scotland closed on March 20, in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In her daily briefing on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Asking schools to close a few weeks ago was without any doubt one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to take as first minister, because I knew then – and I know now – just how disruptive this is to the lives of children and young people.

“But that has been made much easier thanks to the cooperation of our young people, and I want to thank all of you who might be watching today.”