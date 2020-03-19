‘We’re all in this together and something like this is a reset to our lives’: Dundee spiritualist offering free telephone listening service

For Asha Martin, nothing could be more important during this difficult time than being able to provide support for those who are struggling with their mental health.

The 42-year-old, who runs Natural Balance Therapy Centre, is providing a free telephone listening service to those who are facing increased anxiety levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as offering reassurance and comforting words, Asha is also on the lookout for individuals who would be happy to lend an ear to those in need.

Asha, who employs a team of nine staff, said: “We would usually conduct our services face-to-face, but we know that this is a difficult time so we are offering a free mental health listening service.

“We are trying our best to keep a positive outlook on things and discourage any negative thoughts, or information. But people are definitely struggling at the moment.

“We also run a ladies mental health support group and even last week, before the situation escalated, there were many saying that their anxiety was going through the roof.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure that everybody gets an opportunity to tell their story and we are encouraging people to be happier and more uplifted.

“For those that are battling with these negative feelings, I would recommend that people don’t hold onto that anxiety because once we have that initial fear, if we have no one to talk to then that feeling can snowball.

“In a way, coronavirus is bringing together the community and encouraging a united spirit. I hope that people are starting to come back more ‘together’ because we’ve lost that community feeling over time.

“We’re all in this together and something like this is a reset to our lives.”

Anyone looking for more information can contact Asha on 07921 134307

