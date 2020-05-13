‘We’re all coming together from the safety of our homes’: Dundee charity’s arts and crafts event to go virtual amid pandemic

An online market showcasing arts and crafts by local designers in aid of Maggie’s Dundee is to take place this weekend.

The Makers for Maggie’s spring market, which was due to take place at the city’s Malmaison hotel on May 31, is now going virtual and allowing the public to browse stalls and make purchases from the comfort of their own homes.

Each trader, all of whom hail from the Tayside area, will donate at least 15% of any purchase to the charity in an effort to support cancer care centre Maggie’s during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Sophie Siegel has dedicated much of her time to raising cash for the centre after it supported her during her battle with cervical cancer.

Diagnosed in 2007, at the age of 29, Sophie said that Maggie’s became as much a part of her diagnosis, treatments and recovery as the doctors and nurses at Ninewells Hospital.

Now aged 42, Sophie, who works for the Care Inspectorate as well as running her own candle-making business, said: “From the moment I walked into Maggie’s Dundee I felt at home. The centre became like my second home throughout my treatments.

“When it all became too much for me – dealing with a diagnosis that would cancel all my plans for having a family, a failed hysterectomy, my long‐term relationship breaking up, financial worries and my family being far away in Germany – the staff at Maggie’s were there to listen, give advice and simply make lots of cups of tea for me.

“It was fantastic to have access to psychological support, relaxation sessions, a young women’s support group, literature and other support groups.

“But it was also a place for me where I could come for a cup of tea after radiotherapy and chemo sessions before driving home.

“Maggie’s for me is a place that simply made me feel a little bit better during a dark and difficult time.

“Ever since I felt well enough I have supported Maggie’s Dundee through organising fundraising events. I want to give back for all the help and support I received.”

Annie Long, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Dundee, added: “Maggie’s Dundee is still offering their vital support online and over the phone but they need funds to keep providing this service.

“It is also difficult designers, artists and makers to sell and create their wares so that’s why we’re all coming together from the safety of our homes and are able to support Maggie’s as well as our small local independent businesses.”

Those wishing to get involved with the Makers for Maggie’s online market can do so by heading to their Facebook or Instagram page on May 16 and 17.

The charity is also running an online raffle until May 24, which is available at this link.

The ticket price is £2, with fantastic prizes available donated by the makers and other local businesses. All money raised will go directly to Maggie’s Dundee.