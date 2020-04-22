‘We’re actually rather comfortable’: Tayport man living with cancer praises Maggie’s Dundee for support and reflects upon coronavirus crisis

The past six years have been turbulent, to say the least, for 75-year-old Ray Wilkie.

Ray, from Tayport, was diagnosed with melanoma in 2014 after his wife noticed a mole on his neck that she didn’t like the look of.

After a series of surgeries at Ninewells Hospital, Ray and his wife, Celia, thought that was the end of it so they got on with their lives and embarked on a world cruise.

Upon returning from his travels, Ray learnt that the cancer had come back and had spread from his neck, through his lymph nodes to his lungs.

It was 2016 and he was now living with advanced melanoma and lung metastasis.

The doctor who treated Ray told him that he was unable to do anything to stop the spread of cancer, but a colleague was experimenting with immunotherapy.

His case was put before the panel who decided to press ahead with the treatment and shortly after he began attending Ninewells every three weeks for two years.

“I had no real side effects to the treatment but I’d had enough of going to hospital and I just wanted to get my life back,” he explains.

“I remember thinking ‘if it’s short, that’s OK.’ Those weeks would involve blood tests one day, a phone interview the next and treatment the third day. It wasn’t just a quick visit to Ninewells.”

© DC Thomson

Two years after starting immunotherapy, there were no signs of any growth to the tumours and, to all extents and purposes, they had all but disappeared.

“I’d been reading about other patients in the world who had stepped at two years. I discussed it with my oncologist, who left it to my wife and I to make the decision. I stopped and I’ve been fine ever since.

“I feel amazing, it really has been incredible. It’s a fantastic turnaround for a melanoma patient.

“You’re always worried that it’s going to come back but that’s just something in the background.”

Ray’s path to today’s happiness has been one that wouldn’t have existed without the unwavering support of Maggie’s Dundee – who went above and beyond to ensure he was able to find peace when he needed it most.

© DC Thomson

“I was in and out of Ninewells for the first two years of my illness and I would pass Maggie’s on my walking route through the grounds. But when the skin cancer specialist said there wasn’t anymore he could do I remember thinking, ‘how am I going to cope with this?’

“That’s when I contacted Maggie’s because I wasn’t sure, mentally, how I would manage. I’ve been a centre user ever since. They’ve been absolutely fantastic.

“The lady that I spoke to thought that I should do the mindfulness course with Lesley Howells. I was put in a group of around eight other cancer patients and we’re still together now. The course ran for six weeks but at the end of it, we thought we should keep going.

“It’s an amazing group of people and we’ve all been involved in so many different things. I said to my kids if you ever get ill, get cancer, because the support for it is just immense.

“The setup at Ninewells is wonderful also. I have never, in six years, had to wait for anything. It’s incredible.”

The current pandemic has left Ray and his wife “concerned” for all of those who have been affected by the outbreak, but he admits that they’re quite comfortable as they self-isolate.

“We have just shut ourselves off from the outside world, but we’re actually rather comfortable and happy. We have a house with a garden, we’re doing our exercise, we’re ordering food deliveries through click and collect and I’m doing my Zoom sessions with the rest of the group from Maggie’s.

“We’re obviously concerned for those that have young children and the businesses that have had to close but none of that directly affects us and we know we’re at the sunset end of our lives.

“We, older people, are quite able to isolate. I realise that I just have to keep myself to myself now and that’s not bothering me. Perhaps because of the cancer you become a bit hardened and you realise the frailties of life.

“With the internet we can see our grandchildren and maybe, in a sense, we have more contact than we normally would have had. I do think people are thinking more about that virtual contact because they can’t have the physical contact right now.”

Ray is to be kept under observation and will have a CT scan and physical examination every six months, due to there being no change in the growth of the tumours in his lungs.

He added: “I’m as good as I was probably as I was at the time of the cancer diagnosis, there is nothing that I can’t do that I could do before.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Maggie’s Dundee can do so by clicking this link.