By day he’s Jack Ross — a reserved, unassuming childcare student quietly making his way through life.

But by night, he puts on show-stopping performances across Dundee as a drag queen.

Goodbye plain old Jack, hello Vanity Despair — the alter ego he claims has helped change his life.

It’s a far cry from his traditional, working class upbringing in the city.

Prior to taking up his drag act, the 20-year-old from Woodside says he was on the brink of suicide as he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality.

“I went through hell when I was growing up,” Jack told the Tele.

“I didn’t know if I was gay or straight or whatever I was.

“But after speaking to a friend at the Allsorts LGBT group I’m in, it kind of sparked an interest in me. I developed Vanity as a character and I’m so much more confident than I am as Jack. Vanity is very out there, very happy and confident while Jack is very reserved and subdued.

“It’s been life changing for me.”

Drag is a growing phenomenon across the world thanks to television programmes such as RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as a wider acceptance of LGBT culture.

Since 2015, Jack and several friends have been performing at venues across the city as part of Dundee’s small — but growing — network of drag queens.

But although he sees a change in attitudes in his home city, Jack, who is openly gay, believes there’s room for improvement.

He added: “I think there’s still a long way to go for drag to be openly accepted by people.

“You always get the straight guys trying to take the mick but I always turn it right back on them to embarrass them and they shut up straight away.

“I was brought up so that I’d always be able to handle myself if anyone would pick on me.

“My dad and my brother are protective of me so I’ve been quite lucky to not have suffered any bullying but obviously it’s different for a lot of people.”

This August, Jack will be vying for the top crown at the Miss House of Saynt drag pageant in Glasgow.

He will be competing against 11 other acts in the city that has quickly become the drag capital of Scotland.

And Jack hopes he’ll be able to bring a similar buzz to Dundee.

“There’s definitely been a rise in the drag scene in Dundee. People are getting the confidence to come out and more people are coming to see the shows. Our performances are show-stopping.

“I say to all my performers that I don’t want to see run-of-the-mill acts, it’s about making sure the audience have the time of their lives.

“We want to break down the barriers and the stigma that surrounds it.”

Away from the stage, Jack is a national representative for Allsorts LGBT which offers support services for young people.

He’s now at peace with his life — no matter what role he’s playing.

Jack said: “I was pushing everyone away and I didn’t want anyone near me.

“I was suppressing who I was and Vanity helped bring that out in me.

“Drag definitely saved me, it’s given me a whole new outlook on life and I’m absolutely loving it.”