Wendy’s burger chain plan UK comeback with 400 restaurants

Popular US burger chain Wendy’s is planning a comeback in the UK to rival McDonald’s.

The restaurant chain is planning up to 400 restaurants across the UK, potentially creating 12,000 jobs.

Wendy’s left the UK in 2001 citing property cost, but the chain want to take on McDonald’s dominance in the UK before moving into Europe.

A company representative said in a statement: “The UK launch will spearhead a European-wide expansion as Wendy’s looks to build on strong growth on the other side of the Atlantic, where the brand last year dethroned Burger King to become the No 2 player in the US hamburger market.”

The first branch is set to open in Reading, England, next month before two further branches open in Stratford and Oxford.

Around 30-50 employees will staff each restaurant, and the chain has said it plans to continue expanding after early openings this year.

Wendy’s has also agreed to partner with Uber Eats to offer a home delivery service in the UK.

But even with its planned 400 restaurants, the chain will still have around 900 fewer restaurants than McDonald’s.

What’s on the menu

As well as their famous square-shaped burgers, Wendy’s has said their UK customers will be given a host of exclusive new menu items, including vegetarian options.

The chain is famous for its big portion sizes and high calorie counts, with one menu item – the Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple – clocking up over 1,500 calories per serving.

Healthier options on the UK menu will include the Avocado Chicken Salad.

The chain has not revealed where other new restaurants will be, but reports indicate it will likely include locations across the UK.

Other American burger chains which have enjoyed UK success have branches in Dundee, including Five Guys.