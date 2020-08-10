Wendy walks 500 miles to raise funds for Maggie’s Dundee

A Brechin woman who survived cancer has walked 500 miles come “rain or shine” to raise funds for a very personal cause.

Wendy Cleal completed the challenge on Saturday, raising almost £1,000 for Maggie’s Dundee.

The 58-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 – a test result which left her stunned.

Wendy, a blinds assembler at Stevens Scotland, said: “I thought they had made a mistake, because me and two other colleagues at work were diagnosed at the same time.

“We’d been for a test at a mobile screening van.”

Thankfully, the mammogram caught Wendy’s cancer at an early stage but she still required surgery and months of treatment afterwards, including radiology.

“I was in quite a dark place. My husband worked shifts which meant I was on my own often, it was really hard,” she said.

“I first went into Maggie’s after I had the operation. Even though it took two hours on the bus to get there and back, I’d visit Maggie’s every day in the beginning.”

Wendy spent time chatting to staff, attending relaxation classes and taking part in other activities such as tai chi.

“They just listened to what I had to say. It’s so welcoming there and I made so many friends who I still keep in touch with,” she said. “Maggie’s is just amazing.”

Wendy became a volunteer fundraiser for Maggie’s last year, when she felt well enough to do it – and has raised hundreds for the charity through various events since.

During lockdown she started to walk and, 200 miles in, thought why not go for a new target of 500 miles and raise funds in the process.

She said: “I started off with a target of £100, then raised it to £200 but now it’s reached £861.

“I’m overwhelmed because people, especially those on furlough during lockdown, didn’t have a lot of money to give.

“I’ve walked four miles a day come rain or shine and although I’ve reached my target of 500 miles, I’ll be out again tomorrow.

“Everyone has been so kind and generous, it’s just kept me going.

“Maggie’s were so good to me, and I wanted to give something back.””

Laura Boyd from Maggie’s Dundee said: “In these exceptional times, when Maggie’s Dundee can’t have fundraising events, we are so grateful to good friends like Wendy, one of our volunteers, going to exceptional efforts to help fund us to support people with cancer.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wendy-cleal