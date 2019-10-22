Wellgate Shopping Centre to host festive market next month

A festive market will showcase 100 local businesses from next month.

The event, at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, will be hosted by the Women’s Business Station in association with Coca-Cola 5by20 Dundee.

There will be everything from wine, gin and sweet treats, to toys, jewellery, furniture, fashion and complementary therapies on sale, as well as gift vouchers for sports massages, beauty treatments, business services and more.

Angie De Vos, programme director, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for locals to bag some unique, quality Christmas gifts for their friends and family, while also supporting local makers.

“There is an unbelievable amount of talent in and around Dundee, and the market will showcase that.”

The free event runs from November 29-December 1.