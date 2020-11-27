A “living room” offering free advice, a listening ear and signposting for people with health issues has opened in the Wellgate Centre.

The joint venture, run by Work Place Chaplaincy Scotland, the Lifegate Church in Whitfield and CanDu – Dundee’s Cancer Support Network – has only been open for three days, but has seen a number of visitors already pass through its doors, at the back entrance of the shopping centre.

“It’s basically a drop-in; people can come in, have a chat, if they’re lonely, have some worries they need to talk to someone about,” said Debbie Findlay, one of the organisers.

“If someone is really suffering, we would signpost them onto someone who could give them proper, professional help.

“We’ve set it up so it’s pretty much like a living room, to put people at ease, and it’s really just looking cosy and very nice.

“They get a cup of tea and a biscuit, and it’s all socially distanced, all following the government guidelines.”

Debbie said after opening on Tuesday, by Thursday the drop-in had seen more than 20 people come to speak to the volunteers, with six in having a chat when the Evening Telegraph got in touch.

“So, we really have been very busy,” said Debbie, whose husband, Geoff Findlay, is Dundee’s Work Place Chaplain.

Debbie said the whole idea around the drop-in was to offer a means for people with loneliness, depression, or other issues relating to health or wellbeing to get the help they need.

“We’re basically a listening service for people who need a blether.

“We have a feeling the elderly are feeling quite isolated, they’re able to come along and have a chat, and get out of their own four walls.

“It’s been amazing, all the sofas and coffee tables have been donated from the British Heart Foundation shop in the Wellgate, and the Wellgate Centre itself is letting us use the unit rent-free, which is just the most incredibly generous thing.

“The footfall of people that are coming past; people are interested, they’re coming in, and once they find out what we’re doing they stay and have a cup of tea and chat with us.”

Debbie added that despite Covid-19 being the main reason the service was set up, she thinks the unit will be in place “for as long as it’s needed”.

The drop-in is located in the first unit on the right as you enter the Wellgate Centre from the Victoria Road entrance, across from the Xercise4Less gym, and is open from 10am until 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.