Wellbeing: Top tips to keep your house spider-free this September

September marks the start of “spider season”, where the colder weather forces more creepy crawlies into our homes than usual.

And living on the east coast of Scotland means it typically gets colder here than on the west – making us more prone to unwanted eight-legged guests in the house.

But if you struggle with a phobia of spiders (arachnophobia), or just don’t like them, this can lead to anxiety, worries and a heightened sense of fear.

We’re bringing you our top tips on how to keep your mind at ease and your home spider-free this autumn.

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is one of the surest ways to deter spiders from coming into your home.

Many spider repellents use peppermint oil as an ingredient. It’s thought this is because it inhibits the spider’s sense of smell and vibration.

To make your own peppermint oil spray, mix some peppermint essential oil with water and spray around windows, doors, or other entry points to your home.

You can also spray it in any places you may be more likely to find spiders, such as corners, cupboards and crevices in walls or the floor.

Vinegar

Vinegar works in a similar way to peppermint oil – and the great news is you might have some in your cupboards already.

White vinegar is best to use: Mix equal parts white vinegar and water and spray in all the same places you would peppermint oil.

It is thought the scent repels them, but also the acid from the vinegar could even be harmful to spiders, so they tend to avoid it.

Other acidic foods such as lemons are also great for keeping them away and you can even leave lemon peels on windowsills and by the door to do so.

A clean home

A clean and tidy home gives spiders fewer places to hide, so if you’re looking for an excuse to do a clear out and a dust, you’ve just found one.

Making sure surfaces are clean and there are no crumbs lying around also makes your home less inviting to flies, which attract spiders.

Removing cobwebs

If your home has lots of spiders’ webs in corners and on the ceiling, this is a signal to other spiders that it’s a good place to set up camp.

Getting rid of cobwebs with a feather duster or the vacuum cleaner eliminates this.

Just remember to empty your hoover afterwards, in case any spiders or eggs have made themselves at home in the cobwebs.

Wikihow have lots of great ideas on how to conquer your fear of spiders.