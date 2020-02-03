‘Wellbeing bench’ unveiled at Dundee and Angus College

A new bench designed to give students the chance to relax and talk about their problems has been unveiled at Dundee and Angus College.

The seat, which can be found at the Gardyne Campus in Broughty Ferry, is one of the first of its kind in Scotland and is part of the college’s You Matter, We Care campaign which brings together local organisations and community champions to provide support for people struggling with low mood, depression or anxiety.

Students on the campus can also contact Breathing Space, a free phone support service for those struggling with their mental health, from the bench.

Barry Carmichael, organisational development lead at D&A College, said: “I am proud to continue our successful partnership work with Breathing Space and, in this, making a community space for our students and staff to connect, reflect and talk about the importance of wellbeing.”