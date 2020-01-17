A win against Motherwell would lift Dundee’s season, says club captain Josh Meekings

Victory over high-flying Motherwell is the lift Dundee need right now, according to club captain Josh Meekings.

The central defender accepts the Dark Blues’ league campaign has been below par in the Championship.

However, he knows better than anyone the difference success in the Scottish Cup can make to a club.

Meekings was part of the Inverness team that won the trophy in 2015 and would dearly love to provide Dundee fans with even just a small part of that by ignoring their underdog status and pulling off a cup shock tomorrow.

He told the Tele: “If you get cup runs going, that ends up taking care of itself and it feeds into the league as well.

“It lifts the whole place and, hopefully, that’s something we can do.

“I remember (at Caley) a game early in the competition down at St Mirren where I got the equaliser late on to get a replay.

“We won that and those are the hard ones you have to win to get to the later stages.

“The games at the end, as strange as it might sound, they become easier because you are going into them with momentum behind you.

“There is a real buzz around the place, Inverness as a city got a huge lift, the whole city came together and it brought a completely different level of support to the club.

“If we can get on a little run then something like that can happen.

“We start with a really tough one, though, but it is still an opportunity for us to change something here and lift the spirits a little bit.”

Standing in their way, though, are the third best side in the country so far this season going by the league tables.

“Motherwell have been very good in the Premiership and have been playing some very good football,” added Meekings.

“They deserve to be where they are but it’s up to us.

“We have an opportunity to take a scalp and we’ll see what happens.

“On the night we need to be good enough and show we can compete with the Premiership sides.

“Credit for how Motherwell have gone about their business but it’s about how we go about it.

“We want to be competing in the Premiership and, although this season hasn’t been great as a league campaign, if you can stamp your authority on a game against a top-flight side it shows where you can go.

“It’s about working hard and getting it right on the night.

“Hopefully we can take a couple of chances and keep it tight at the other end.”

The only time the Dark Blues have faced Premiership opposition this season saw them seconds away from knocking Aberdeen out of the Betfred Cup.

Danny Johnson’s penalty had given Dundee the lead back in August.

They held that until stoppage time when Andy Considine scrambled in before Sam Cosgrove nodded a winner in extra-time.

That strong performance, though, can give Dundee confidence going into tomorrow’s 7.20pm kick-off, says Meekings.

“That was a very tight and very frustrating day but it shows that we’ve gone out and done it before against the top sides in the country.

“It’s a case of playing like that again but preferably, this time, coming out on top.

“A little cup run would be good for the whole place.

“It would lift things around here because the league campaign hasn’t gone quite how we’ve wanted it to.

“We have a little break from that and it gives us a chance to get a positive vibe around Dens.”