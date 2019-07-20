Well-known Tayside footballer to be honoured with testimonial match on poignant anniversary

Tomorrow is set to be a poignant day for a well-known Tayside footballer.

Mark Mitchell is being rewarded for 12 years of loyal service to Jeanfield Swifts, a Perth side who play in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

He is being honoured with a testimonial match which will be played on the sixth anniversary of the stillborn birth of his daughter Mayla.

Funds raised from tomorrow’s match between Swifts and a St Johnstone XI at Jeanfield’s Riverside Stadium will be split between Mark and Sands, the stillborn and neonatal charity.

Mark and his partner Ashleigh are grateful for the help they received from Sands during the tragedy of losing Mayla.

Mark said: “Jeanfield have arranged the whole thing and I am grateful to them.

“It’s poignant to think the match is going to be played on the sixth anniversary of Mayla passing away.

“She will not only be in our hearts tomorrow, she is in our hearts every day.”

Mayla’s twin sister Maizie survived but the infant had a tough battle on her hands.

Thankfully, it was a fight she won after spending two weeks in intensive care at Ninewells Hospital.

Along with older brother, Logan, 9, Maizie will have the honour of leading the teams out tomorrow.

“Sands does such great work,” Mark added.

“It has special facilities at Ninewells and it has been so wonderfully supportive to myself and Ashleigh.

“I am delighted to be making a donation to this very worthy charity.”

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 12.30pm and any supporters who want to go along can pay at the gate.

As well as the football, there will be plenty of other fun on offer for all the family.