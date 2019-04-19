Well-known Dundee shop owner and Black Watch veteran dies at 74

A well-known Dundee shop owner and Black Watch veteran who blazed a trail in the marathon at the 1970 Commonwealth Games has died following illness, aged 74.

Kenny Grant ran Frontline Surplus, in the Keiller Centre, for about two decades and even in semi-retirement was often seen sitting outside the store keeping up to date with customers and friends.

Born in Lochee, he joined the Army as a young man and travelled the world with the First Battalion Black Watch Regiment.

In 1970, as a lance corporal, he was selected to run at the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

He was already the regiment marathon champion and, under the Gibraltese residency regulation, was eligible for selection as he had lived in the country for more than six months.

Listed in the programme simply as “K Grant (Gibraltar)” many in the stadium had no idea “a boy fae Dundee” was about to line up among some of the world’s finest athletes.

But Mr Grant, a member of Hawkhill Harriers running club, went on to finish in the top half of the field.

When he returned home from service, Mr Grant was still involved with the Black Watch Association and regularly raised funds for military charity Blesma.

Mr Grant is survived by his three sons – Kenneth, Steven and Christopher – and seven grandchildren.