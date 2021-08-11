Well-known Dundee nightclub owner John Pearson dies suddenly

Well-known Dundee nightclub owner, John Pearson, who spent his last years fighting for justice after his daughter’s death, has died suddenly.

John’s body was discovered in his Seagate flat on July 30. He was 74.

John’s sister Deborah Pearson, who lives in Bathgate, said he became unwell at home.

Deborah said: “I had spent three days with him in Dundee only three weeks before he was found.