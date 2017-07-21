Sandy Dorward, one of the best-known figures in junior football in Dundee, has died at the age of 70.

Mr Dorward, who was known as Sy to his family, was born in Monikie and went to Logie School.

He worked as a storeman and security guard for Yorkshire Fitting at Carolina Port for nearly 40 years, leaving when it closed in 2007, and was then a van driver for D&A Factors until he retired.

During his football days, Mr Dorward played for a number of junior teams, including Carnoustie YM, Albion Rangers and Dundee Press.

He later coached at East Craigie and became physio, a role he later took up at Broughty Athletic and stayed in until the end of last season.

Mr Dorward is survived by his wife Loraine, sons Mark and Graham and grandkids Alix and Liam.