Tributes paid to well-known Dundee businessman James Lornie, who had ‘the gift of the gab’

Tributes have been paid to Broughty Ferry businessman James Gillies Lornie, who died at home, aged 84, after a long illness.

Mr Lornie was managing director of the family furniture and furnishing firm of Gillies of Broughty Ferry and was involved in much of its expansion.

He had lived his entire life in Broughty Ferry and was well-known for his legendary “gift of the gab”.

Mr Lornie joined the family business with his uncle James Gillies, and his mother, Maisie Gillies Lornie in 1956 after a spell training to be a mechanic at the Milton garage in Monifieth.

His son, Andrew said: “He was quickly involved in all aspects of the firm, which included funeral undertaking and auctioneering, as well as the growth in furniture, carpets, curtains and gifts business.

“His career was interrupted by National Service in The Black Watch, which took him to Kenya during the crisis there and to Germany. For most of his life he was a proud wearer of the kilt.”

He became a director of Gillies in January 1962 following the death of his mother and was later appointed managing director in succession to his uncle.

Andrew said: “He accumulated a large number of friends and acquaintances and built up a wide knowledge of the history, development and businesses of Broughty Ferry. He also acquired wide knowledge of the housing market through the firm’s involvement in show houses.

“He retired in 2000 but maintained his lifelong interest in the Ferry.”

Mr Lornie was a founding member of the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association and for many years played an active part, including a year as president.

For several years he was a volunteer in the Royal Observer Corps nuclear early warning bunker at Craigiebarns, a vital and secret part of Cold War civil defence preparations.

He was an active member and past president of Monifieth Probus Club. Other hobbies included golf, bowls and gardening.

Andrew said: “He developed a knowledge of malt whiskies, with Springbank his favourite dram.”

Mr Lornie married Helen Brown in 1963. They have one son, Andrew, daughters Jolene and Judith and grandchildren Gregor, Lucy, James and Katherine.

Andrew added: “Dad loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed following the continued success and expansion of Gillies of Broughty Ferry, to which he devoted so much of his life.”

A spokesman for Gillies said: “Still to this day we have customers recollecting the sales patter of James as he was absolutely blessed with the ‘gift of the gab’.”