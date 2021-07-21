Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

‘We’ll end up with rats’: Anger as cooker and sofa left dumped in Dundee garden months after council’s house clear-out

By Katy Scott
July 21, 2021, 3:08 pm
council fly-tipping

Residents of a Dundee street are hitting out after rubbish – including a cooker and a sofa – was left dumped in a nearby garden.

Wendy Irving claims Dundee City Council has not cleared items that were left behind following a clear-out of the property opposite hers on Westcroft Road.

The 56-year-old says since the house was emptied several months ago, flytipping has added to the problem.

She said: “The council came and emptied the house and put everything in the driveway.

council fly-tipping

“It’s all still lying there and flytippers have added to it, so it’s got even worse.

“I spoke to another neighbour who said it was just as bad round the back garden.

“Someone else walked past it and said to me ‘look at the state of that’.”

Wendy says her complaints have fallen on deaf ears, as the council is yet to clear up the mess.

council fly-tipping

She said: “I’ve complained to the council around three times about it.

“On their last visit four weeks ago, they said that the rubbish would be lifted in seven to 10 days.

“But it’s still lying there.

‘We’ll end up with rats’

“We spend a lot of money on our own front and back gardens to keep things looking nice, yet we have to look out at the rubbish across the road every day.

“It’s not nice to look at and we’ll end up with rats if this continues.

“We really need this sorted out.”

council fly-tipping

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing increased pressures on our waste collection services.

“This has created a delay in the pick-up of waste in some circumstances.

“We aim to carry out the request at the earliest opportunity.”

The council says anyone caught flytipping could receive a fine of up to £40,000.