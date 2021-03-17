Well and Connected at Home: Mental health and wellbeing support programme launched in Perth

A new six month-long programme aimed at supporting Perthshire peoples’ health and wellbeing has launched in the Fair City.

Well and Connected at Home launched this week after numerous local organisations worked to put it together.

Andy Douglas of Scotland All-Strong in Perth city centre said the online programme provides support for the self-management of mental health and wellbeing challenges.

Sessions are provided by a range of organisations, including MindSpace, Helix Trauma Therapy, All Strong, Yoga Didi, Mandy 5 Alive Yoga, Well Minds Listening CIC, Creative Pipeline CIC, and Soul Fitness.

Participants are offered a bundle of items designed to aid wellbeing, such as colouring books and pencils.

There are two aspects to Well and Connected, with an Active Focus for 11-15 year olds, with up to 500 places, and a Creative Focus for people aged 16 and over, with up to 200 places.

Andy said: “Although there are many options out there for free fitness, for mindfulness and other self-help tools, we felt a complete and ongoing offering would be the best way to engage those who could benefit from support and an encouraging community, are ready to make positive changes.

“Programme sessions will help participants to make best use of their wellbeing bundle items, instilling confidence and encouraging gradual engagement.”

Self-management

He believes self-management support is vital to supporting people.

“Self-management support is ideal for those in recovery as well as playing a powerful role in prevention and early intervention.

“There are many young people and adults throughout Perth and Kinross who are ready to self-manage their mental health and wellbeing, however cost is often prohibitive in terms of private therapy, personal training sessions or gym memberships.

“We wanted to create a programme where finance, being at home and busy schedules were not significant barriers.”

‘No deadline’

Andy added: “As this is an ongoing programme of support, for at least six months, there is currently no deadline for sign-up and places will remain as long as they are available.

“It is important to note that there is no expectation of participants, and this is a low-pressure, go at your own pace resource.”

Anyone who wishes to get involved in the programme can register on the Scotland All-Strong website.