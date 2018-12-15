Welder who spent two weeks in Ninewells hails staff who saved his life

A mill worker who spent more than six weeks in hospital after an industrial accident is raising money for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Welder Gordon Taylor, 55, was pinned up against a wall by a forklift truck at Sapphire Paper Mill in Leslie on October 15.

He suffered a broken femur, a broken hip, five fractures to hispelvis, a ruptured bladder, failed kidneys and internal bleeding in the accident. Gordon was flown to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

The emergency helicopter, which is based at Perth Airport, relies totally on public donations and Gordon and his brother Brian decided to start raising money for the service.

A JustGiving page originally set up by Brian, 53, a project manager from Dunfermline, has already collected £340.

Gordon, from Cowdenbeath, said: “The air ambulance staff saved my life – I’ve never been in a situation like that before and wanted to do something to help.

“I was pinned against the wall by the forklift for about 30 seconds.

“When it was taken away, I just dropped to the floor.”

Gordon has been recovering since the accident and returned home two weeks ago.

He was in Ninewells for two and a half weeks before being transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he spent another month.

He said: “I’m back in my house on crutches and I’m learning how to walk again – it’s going better than I thought it would.”

Gordon is delighted with the money raised so far and is hopeful that the donations will continue.

He said: “I think it’s great that people have donated money and I think there’s more to come.”

To donate, click here.