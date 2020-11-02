Dundee have received a portion of the insurance money they are due to cover losses incurred by the coronavirus.

Described as a “small payment” by the Dark Blues, it has nevertheless been warmly welcomed at Dens Park.

There will be more to follow and it is a significant move that provides “certainty of cover” during the pandemic.

The Championship side confirmed: “The club was delighted to learn at the end of last week that our insurers intended to make an interim payment in respect of the substantial losses the company has endured over the last seven months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions.

“Whilst it is a small payment when set against the sizeable losses we have endured, it is heartening to know that we now enter a phase of negotiation with the appointed loss adjusters with a certainty of cover that previously was never confirmed.

“We will update on the position once some tangible progress has been made in this regard.”

The club also thanked fans for buying season tickets after the sale period ended last Friday.

The Dark Blues added: “We understand it is a tough time for everyone and the backing through buying season tickets is invaluable for the club moving forward.”