Session ‘A’ of the Fife Festival of Music is just around the corner, with sessions taking place in Dunfermline, St Andrews and Kirkcaldy.

Hundreds of participants, from nursery children through primary and secondary pupils to adult soloists, choirs and instrumental groups, contribute every year to showcase the broad representation of musical activity throughout Fife.

A festival spokesperson said: “All participants and visitors are welcome on our platforms and in our audiences.”

Sessions are due to start at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall on Tuesday.

They will continue across a range of venues including St Andrews Town Hall and, mainly, Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre. To book a place contact ffom.org.uk