WEIRD: Abrupt Scottish Gran writes ‘I’ll no be back’ in resignation letter

An abrupt resignation letter from a Scottish grandmother has been a big hit on Twitter.

The woman, Marlene, earned the admiration of many after handing in her notice with some choice words.

Kaitlyn McGrory, from Glasgow, claims her gran Marlene quit her position as a cleaner with this message recently:

Nah man my grans notice for leaving her work 😭😭 wish a was kidding on pic.twitter.com/kHJkSEsrY6 — kaitlyn (@_kaitlynmcgrory) May 10, 2017

In the message, Marlene tells her boss “Mr MacGillivray” exactly what she thinks.

“The joab’s c*** and I’m leaving,” she apparently wrote. “I’ll no be back after June 30. Canny wait.

“Good luck getting some other mug to clean the place. Cheerio.”

Marlene supposedly ends with, “yee ha”.

Lots of people have been appreciating the letter after Kaitlyn tweeted it out.

Despite the tweet being shared more than 10,000 times and having upwards of 47,000 likes, some felt the letter may have been a hoax.