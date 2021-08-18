Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Weekly Covid deaths in Tayside and Fife fall to lowest recorded since May

By Alasdair Clark
August 18, 2021, 1:44 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 1:50 pm
The death toll from Covid in Tayside and Fife has fallen to the lowest recorded since May, with Dundee the only area to report people dying.

Two deaths in the week leading up to August 15 were reported in Tayside and Fife where coronavirus was either confirmed or suspected.

Both deaths occurred in Dundee, with no Covid-19 fatalities reported elsewhere in Tayside and Fife.

Death toll rises by two

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data showed it was the lowest weekly death toll reported by health officials since May 10.

Last week NRS reported eight deaths in Tayside and Fife, whilst nine were reported in the seven days leading up to August 9.

It means that since March last year 332 deaths have been linked to the virus in Dundee.

Fife has recorded 516 deaths, whilst 181 have been reported in Angus.

Across Scotland, 41 deaths were reported last week, a decrease of 12 on the previous week.

Of the deaths reported, 13 were amongst people aged under 65, eight were people aged between 65 and 74 and there were 20 deaths of people aged 75 or over.

Twenty-two of those who died were women and 19 were men.

As of August 15 that a total of 10,464 deaths have been registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the person’s death certificate.

There were five deaths in each of City of Edinburgh, Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Three deaths were recorded in Highland.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “NRS figures released today show that last week, there were 41 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is a decrease of 12 on the previous week’s figure.

“Deaths from all causes were 9% higher than the five year average – the 12th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”