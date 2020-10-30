Weekend weather warning put in place across Dundee and Angus

A weather warning has been put in place across parts of Dundee and Angus for this weekend.

Earlier in the week a warning was put in place across parts of Perthshire but now the yellow warning for rain has been extended across Tayside to include parts of Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose.

The warning, states that heavy rain is expected to affect parts of the country on Saturday and could lead to a chance of travel disruption and flooding.

The warning is in place from 3am to 7pm.

The Met Office warning states: “Persistent and heavy rain is expected to spread northeast across Scotland on Saturday morning with 20-40mm rain falling quite rapidly across southern, western and central Scotland.”

The warning also informs that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and says there is a small chance some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.