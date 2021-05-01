Weekend weather: Sunny spells in Tayside and Fife this weekend before rain hits next week

The sun is expected to shine across much of Tayside and Fife this bank holiday weekend, the first since lockdown eased.

Weather forecasters predict highs of 11°C on Saturday across Central, Tayside, and Fife, with sunny spells set to last until Monday.

The Met Office have predicted some scattered showers and cloud, and the morning could see a slight frost with overnight minimums of 0°C.

Forecasters have warned of heavy rain from Monday afternoon, with a “washout” predicted for Tuesday onwards.

It comes as Scots enjoy the first weekend since lockdown restrictions eased on Monday, with pubs and restaurants allowed to open for the first time in months.

Police Scotland have urged drinkers not to “overindulge” if they head out and to ensure they follow rules on social distancing.

Dundee weather forecast

Saturday is expected to be mainly sunny across Dundee and Angus, with highs of 9°C predicted in the early afternoon.

Some showers could arrive in the city at in the early evening, but the rest of the night will be largely dry.

Sunday is also expected to be largely sunny, but experts predict persistent showers from midday onwards.

“Cloudy with a few showers on Monday, chance of some rain later. Rather cold and cloudy on Tuesday with occasional showers. Mainly dry, cold on Wednesday, a few showers later,” the Met Office said.

Angus weather forecast

Angus is set to have sunshine with scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday, with the worst of the rain expected between 5pm and 6pm.

Forecasters said: “After a sunny start cloud will bubble up during the day to give a few scattered showers, these mainly inland. Coastal areas seeing the best of the sunshine. Rather chilly. Maximum temperature 11 °C.”

Sunday is expected to similar, with some sunny intervals throughout the day.

Perth and Kinross weather forecast

Perth will enjoy largely similar conditions to Dundee, with sun expected throughout the day on Saturday with a chance of showers later in the afternoon.

Mainly dry in the evening, with a cloudy start heading into Sunday.

Fife weather forecast

A cloudy start on Saturday with a chance of some showers later in the afternoon, Fife is expected to see highs of 11°C.

Coastal areas are expected to see the best of the sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office said.

“Cloudy with a few showers on Monday, chance of some rain later. Rather cold and cloudy on Tuesday with occasional showers,” the forecast reads.