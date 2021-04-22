Weekend weather: Parts of Tayside to enjoy highs of 17°C

Parts of Tayside will enjoy sunny weather this weekend with highs of 17°C according to Met Office forecasters.

The mercury will rise above 10°C in most parts of Fife, Dundee, Angus, and Perth, with weather forecasters predicting sunny spells for most.

Friday will be a bright day for most, with clear skies throughout the day and only a slight chance of showers.

Areas close to the coast will enjoy cool breezes, but winds will stay low throughout the day.

Dundee and Angus weather forecast

Friday will be a bright day with sunny spells. The Met Office says it will feel warm in the afternoon sunshine. The best of the weather is currently expected around 1pm on Friday, with some cloud forecast for 3pm onwards.

Heading into Saturday and Sunday locals will enjoy another bright day with sunny spells. It’s expected that temperatures will hit a maximum of 17°C and remain above 10°C for most of the early to mid-afternoon.

Perth weather forecast

Perth will enjoy the best of the weather on Friday, with temperatures of 16°C-17°C forecast from 1pm onwards.

It will be slightly cooler on Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 13°C again in the afternoon on both days.

Fife weather forecast

Similar to Dundee, Fife will see sunny weather across the weekend with highs of 13°C on Friday afternoon.

Cool breezes are predicted nearer the coast in places like St Andrews throughout the day Friday and over the weekend.

The Met Office said: “Mainly dry and bright with warm spells of sunshine and overnight frosts becoming isolated. Risk of a few afternoon showers, especially over the hills. However, some rain on Monday.”

Despite the warm weather, April looks set to be one of the coldest since the 1980s according to Met Office records.

Temperatures set to rise

Heading into next week as lockdown restrictions ease and allow beer gardens to open, the Met Office predict some showers across Central, Tayside and Fife with overcast weather heading into Tuesday afternoon.

Longer range forecasts, which are less reliable, predict a chance of sunny spells throughout the week.

And as we head closer to the summer, more optimistic forecasts predict temperatures will rise above 20°C on some days.

This summer could be up there with the warmer ones

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said: “There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.

“This summer could be up there with the warmer ones from the past ten years, it is more likely to turn out one of the warmer ones that to be cooler.”