Weekend swimming at Harris Academy could be axed due to budget cuts

Weekend swimming at a Dundee school could be axed under cost-cutting measures.

The family fun swimming sessions at Harris Academy are under threat in an apparent bid to save cash by Leisure and Culture Dundee.

Richard McCready, councillor for the West End ward, has expressed his concern over the proposed closures.

He said: “I am very unhappy to have been told by workers that the swimming facility at Harris Academy will in the near future be closed at weekends as a cost-cutting measure.

“I believe that this is a consequence of the poor settlement which Leisure and Culture Dundee received from Dundee City Council.”

He added: “It is particularly concerning that it will be the family swimming sessions which will be hit by this cut.

“Collectively Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee should be looking for ways to promote swimming for children and families more rather than cutting provision.”

Lib Dem councillor Fraser MacPherson also expressed his concern at the decision.

He said: “Leisure and Culture Dundee run the pool for public use outwith school time.

“The last thing we want to see is any reduction to services offered by the pool.”

He added: “I will be taking this matter further with the director of Leisure and Culture Dundee.”

The decision to cut weekend swimming at the school comes after it was revealed the pool is going to be shut for two weeks during the busy summer period.

The pool, which opened in December 2016, will be shut from July 15 to July 29 while maintenance takes place.

Mr McCready said: “I have raised my concerns about the two-week closure of swimming facilities at Harris Academy.”

A Leisure and Culture Dundee spokesman said: “During 2018/19 Leisure and Culture Dundee carried out a service review as part of a wide ranging approach to budget savings.

“This review included an analysis of usage across all our facilities, and as a result there will be a reduction in weekend opening hours at some facilities where attendance falls well short of viability.

“This is due to come into effect from the start of the school year.”