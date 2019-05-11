Weekend beach clean-up between Arbroath and Carnoustie begins

Work to clear a six-mile stretch of beach began on Friday as a weekend-long operation to rid the coastline of litter got under way.

The annual Great Angus Beach Clean kicked off with schoolchildren, families, business and community groups all working to tidy up the stretch of beach between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

The three-day event is the largest beach clean of its type ever held in Angus and provides a new approach to tackling the scourge of marine litter on Scotland’s beaches.

Organisers of the event said there had been an “overwhelming” response from the public to preserve the marine environment and prevent litter killing marine life.

Crawford Paris, from the Turning the Plastic Tide project, said: “The Great Angus Beach Clean is a fantastic and fun opportunity for those from Angus and further afield who want to make a difference to this stunning stretch of coastline.”

Children from Ladyloan Primary school in Arbroath were one of the first groups to be seen cleaning the beach.

The school has taken on the role of Marine Litter Habitat Champion, which recognises its commitment to protecting the marine environment from litter.

Councillor Julie Bell said: “As Marine Litter Habitat Champion for Angus Council, I’m delighted that Ladyloan Primary School has taken on this role for schools and I look forward to working with them along our precious coastline to protect it from the scourge of dangerous litter.

“Young environmental warriors are absolutely central to addressing pollution, climate change and the destruction of natural habitats and species.

“They are really showing the way with their passion, integrity and action to address this global climate emergency.

“We have a massive job of work to do, but if we all do our bit we can save the world.”