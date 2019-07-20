Week one: Readers crack the code to find our Most Wanted

This week we challenged our readers to find Wave FM’s Most Wanted.

And five lucky punters have now picked up cash prizes after they tracked down the slippery fugitive.

Those finding the Most Wanted have scooped a cash prize of £100 – instantly doubled to £200 if they are carrying their copy of the Tele.

Each day a picture clue in paper – giving a hint as to either the Most Wanted’s location or something they will be wearing – is followed up by further clues on Wave FM.

On Monday, Alison Middleton picked up £200 when she arrived on the scene at City Square for the inaugural Most Wanted pick-up.

Then on Tuesday, Gemma McIntosh cracked the code and arrived at the Stack Leisure Park to take home another £200 – she wasn’t fooled, like some others, by the pancake stack pictured in the Tele that led many to the Pancake Place on Reform Street.

It was another £200 giveaway on Perth Road as Lisa Gordon made her way there on Wednesday.

And on Thursday Katie Marshall got her hands on £100 at the Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

The latest picture clue for Monday’s hunt is on the right and further hints will follow on Wave FM on Monday morning.

Good luck!