Week-long contraflow for Forfar bypass drivers during £310k resurfacing project

Improvements costing more than £300,000 are set to start on the southbound A90 next week.

Bear Scotland is scheduled to get the project under way between Garth Farm and Forfar Loch at 7.30pm on Monday.

To ensure the project can take place safely and with minimum disruption to motorists, a contraflow traffic management system will be in place from before the A929 flyover to before the A94 underpass.

Local access to properties within the area affected will be maintained throughout the duration of the works via signed diversion routes.

Signed diversion routes will also be in place for traffic wishing to use the southbound Kirriemuir junction off-slip and on-slip roads.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s North East Unit representative, said the £310,000 investment will “greatly improve” the road surface while creating a “safer” journey.