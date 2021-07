Wee Bear Cafe has used the coronavirus lockdowns of the last year to expand their business – almost completely outdoors.

Family-run business The Wee Bear Cafe at Bridgend of Lintrathen, near Kirriemuir, at the gateway to the Angus glens, has expanded its capacity by building an entirely new outdoor space.

Run by Gareth and Anne Finn, who are ably assisted by son, Rui, and daughter, Orla, the cafe is a popular spot for people visiting the glens to enjoy a walk, cycle or day trip.