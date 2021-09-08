Wednesday court round-up — Taxi rank romance rekindling rammy

We’re not blaming the hot weather for this stuff but it can’t be helping.

Taxi for lovelorn accused

An Arbroath woman attacked her former partner in his taxi after he refused to get back together with him.

Louise Looft admitted assaulting cab driver Kevin Robb on August 24 while he was parked at the town’s Lordburn rank.

Looft, of Noran Avenue, and Robb had ended their relationship the day before and the 35-year-old had spotted him, parked at a rank, after she had been drinking.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Fiscal Depute Bill Kermode said Looft had walked past after having a few drinks and jumped into his vehicle.

He said: “The accused entered the taxi and tried to rekindle their relationship.”

Mr Robb told her their relationship was over so Looft slapped him on the face.

He made his was out of the taxi through the passenger side door and asked her to leave.

As he contacted police, Looft grabbed Mr Robb by the arms and she was still grasping him when officers arrived.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until October 19 for reports.

‘Is that it?’

A hungry thief asked a sheriff to send him to prison and complained when he got only four months behind bars. Custody-craving Michael Burza from Glenrothes had gone on a food-stealing spree in the town.

Mum stab threat

A Forfar man phoned 999 and told the operator he was going to stab his mother.

Alistair Hill appeared from custody at the town’s Sheriff Court to admit making the drunken threat.

Hill, of Glenclova Terrace, had been previously handed special bail conditions not to contact his mother.

However, after growing frustrated, the 38-year-old eventually called 999 and made the threat to operator Liam Meek on August 6.

Fiscal Depute Bill Kermode said: “The accused stated he was going to go and stab her.

“At 8.20pm, police attended his address.”

Intoxicated Hill freely told officers that he had made the threat.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Hill to leave his mum alone.

“It’s clear that short custodial sentences are doing nothing to help your alcohol issues.”

She placed Hill under supervision with an alcohol programme requirement.

Booze theft

A Dundee man has admitted stealing alcohol from a city supermarket.

Ziggi Christie of Elders Court, pled guilty to the theft in Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 41-year-old stole the booze, valued at £34.99, from Aldi at Stack Retail Park on November 9 2020.

Sheriff Gregory Murray imposed a £100 fine.

Angus assault

A Perth man has admitted attacking his ex-wife on New Year’s Day.

Stanley Chrystall appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assault at a cottage in the Angus hamlet of Careston.

Chrystall, now of Matthews Drive in Perth, admitted that on January 1 2021, he assaulted his victim by striking her head and seizing her neck and compressing it.

He inflicted further violence on her by means unknown to the Crown.

The 53-year-old is due back at court on October 7 to be sentenced when social work reports are available.

Accident claim

An Angus man will stand trial accused of failing to provide police with his details after allegedly committing a motoring offence.

John Clenaghan pled not guilty at Forfar JP Court, having been accused of failing to give PC Steven Rosser personal details on July 29 2020.

Clenaghan, 32, is alleged to have committed a road traffic offence while driving his black Land Rover on West Hemming Street in Letham at around 3am on July 5, 2020.

He denies not providing the officer with information when police attended a cottage at Kirkbuddo two weeks after the alleged incident.

He will stand trial on May 4 2022.

In case you missed it…

Tuesday round-up — Costly crash and homophobic slur

Monday round-up — A pricey one for the road and a shoeless rampage

Friday round-up — ‘Rather strange’ paedo squabble and a sticky situation

Thursday round-up — Birthday bash and bottle smash