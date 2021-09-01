Wednesday court round-up — Secret SIM and drunken abuse

The mid-week round-up.

Secret SIM

A Perth prisoner caught with a bootleg phone card has been given extra time behind bars.

Christopher Gettler, who previously served time for a brutal assault on his mother, was caught with an unauthorised SIM card by wardens at HMP Perth in March.

The city’s sheriff court heard that staff went to the 31-year-old’s room to speak to his cellmate.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “They saw the accused with a prison-issued mobile phone.

“He appeared to be attempting to conceal it, by hiding it under his pillow.”

Mr Harding said: “Staff checked the phone and saw that the back had been tampered with and a non-prison issued SIM card was inside.”

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said Gettler, of Glover Street, Perth, accepted he had the unauthorised card.

Sheriff Linda Smith told him: “Clearly you were aware of what you were doing and you were aware of the consequences of your actions.”

Gettler was sentenced to 136 days in jail.

In 2016, Gettler was jailed for 30 months for a single punch assault on his mum.

The woman required reconstructive surgery and had a metal plate inserted in her face.

Injured soldier

A driver who swerved into the path of a soldier on the A9 north of Perth has been sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Marvin Aryeetey admitted dangerous driving which caused the crash, leaving 7 Scots Regimental Sergeant Major Ian Carlisle with serious injuries.

Hammered

A man has admitted to trying to break into a Leven pharmacy with a hammer.

On August 2, David Stewart struck the window of Semi-Chem on the Fife town’s High Street, with the intention of stealing from it.

Stewart, of no fixed abode, appeared by video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to using a hammer or similar implement at the shop.

The 35-year-old also admitted stealing a purse and its contents from Leven Health Centre on Victoria Road on August 10.

He is currently subject to a Community Payback Order.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence until September 20 for reports.

Angus ban

Football fan Manpreet Singh has been banned from Angus, despite denying a charge of racial abuse at an Arbroath match last month. The 21-year-old Partick Thistle fan dodged an interim ban on attending any football ground due to his charity work but has been told to stay out of the county, pending trial.

Drunken abuse

A Perth man faces jail after firing off a series of menacing voicemail messages to a neighbour.

Darren Oakes made several drunken calls to Oskar Eriksson over 17 days in July.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said alcohol was at the root of his client’s problems.

“When he consumes alcohol, his character changes,” he said.

“He had had excessive amounts that evening.”

Oakes, 47, of Potterhill Gardens, admitted behaving in an abusive or threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by repeatedly shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour and uttering threats of violence in the messages to Mr Eriksson.

Sheriff Linda Smith placed Oakes on an interim curfew “to keep yourself out of trouble”. He must stay at home between 8pm and 8am.

Sentence was deferred until November 4.

Dangerous dog

A sheriff has ordered the destruction of a Staffordshire bull terrier cross after it bit a 75-year-old in Kirkcaldy. Robert Marshall, who had the dog – his partner’s – on a leash at the time, pled guilty to having the “dangerously out of control dog”.

Handcuffed attacker

A Perth man assaulted a police officer and a special constable while handcuffed, after telling them he had Covid-19.

Michael Riddell attacked the pair when they were called to his home in Campsie Road by his girlfriend.

Perth Sheriff Court heard officers arrived and spoke to Riddell’s partner.

“She was heavily intoxicated and said she was scared of the accused,” said fiscal depute Andrew Harding.

“The police traced Mr Riddell in the main bedroom.

“He was placed under arrest and handcuffs were applied.

“He then said ‘I have Covid’ and attempted to headbutt special constable Lewis Miller.

“He struck him several times to the body with his knee.”

Mr Harding said Riddell also kicked PC Lindsay Brown on the body.

Solicitor David Holmes said his client had a “significant drink problem” and was unwell at the time.

“He would agree with me that his alcohol consumption is out of control,” he said.

Riddell admitted two charges of assault, on February 21 and breaching bail by approaching his partner.

Sheriff Linda Smith placed Riddell on a supervision order for 18 months and ordered him to attend a support service for male offenders.

In case you missed it…

Tuesday round-up — Shovel break-in and forbidden romance

Monday round-up — Language barrier and business bans

Friday round-up — Buckfast pictures and beatings

Thursday round-up — Feeding the meter a gramme at a time