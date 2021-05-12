Wednesday court round-up — Petrol stations, forks and stun guns

Petrol stations featuring heavily for Wednesday….

Drove off without paying

A motorist who drove off from a filling station without paying for petrol has been jailed.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Reace Stewart pulled into the Lamb and Gardiner garage at Coupar Angus in October 2019, and filled up his Volkswagen Passat with nearly £75 of fuel.

Depute fiscal Andrew Harding said: “He entered the shop and spoke to the person working there.

“He told them he had no means to make a payment.”

Mr Harding said the employee spoke to a colleague, who advised Stewart to contact friends and family to arrange for payment.

“However, the accused refused. There was a discussion, and the accused returned to his car and drove off.”

The court heard that police later found the 22-year-old was driving with no insurance or licence.

Stewart admitted theft and two driving offences.

Solicitor Andy Lyall said that his client has been serving two significant terms in prison.

“While incarcerated two of his brothers have died and he contracted coronavirus.”

Stewart, of Albert Street, Dundee, was jailed for three months and banned from the road for a year.

Petrol station robbery charge

A man has appeared in court following an alleged armed robbery at a Perth filling station.

David Edevane, 35, was remanded in custody following a brief, private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

He is accused of assault and robbery and having a bladed weapon in a public place.

Edevane made no plea and was committed for further examination.

The appearance comes after police were called to a filling station in the city’s Dunkeld Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Fork attack

A further hearing has been fixed for a man accused of robbing someone after attacking him with a fork.

Gheorghe Luca, 28, allegedly assaulted Silviu Ionita at an address on Crescent Street, Dundee, on January 11 2020.

It is alleged Luca repeatedly struck Mr Ionita on the head and body with a fork before repeatedly punching him.

Luca, of Alexandra Street, Perth, allegedly robbed him of a mobile phone and a wallet.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, solicitor Mike Tavendale tendered a plea of not guilty on his behalf and lodged a special defence of incrimination.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a further first diet for June.

Stun gun

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he was found with a stun gun.

Aleksander Nawrocki was allegedly caught with the device at an address on Brechin’s Bridge Street on May 4.

The 27-year-old, who resides on the street, made a second appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation on petition.

Solicitor Billy Rennie continued to make no plea on Nawrocki’s behalf.

Nawrocki was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Gregor Murray who remanded him in custody pending further court dates being set.

Also…

Kieran Pearson, who was marched out of the shop he was raiding when the owner snatched his “gun” has been jailed. Army veteran Craig Pritchard, his accomplice in a later robbery, also in Dunfermline, has been locked up too.

Teenager Xander Baird avoided prison for battering a 49-year-old he had branded “creepy” due to a relationship with his pregnant 18-year-old ex-partner.

George Cant was imprisoned for 18 months for battering his neighbour with a vodka bottle in an unprovoked attack. The court heard his vulnerable victim needed surgery to save his eye after the savage assault.

Bus passenger Keith Downie was jailed for racially abusing a fellow traveller on a Citylink bus between Edinburgh and Dundee and then attacking police at the Seagate bus station.

In case you missed it…

Tuesday round-up – Hotel rant and text terror

Monday round-up – Drug driving and flooded flats

Friday court round-up – Pub punch and taking the p***

Thursday court round-up — Wheelspins and naughty notes