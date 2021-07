Strap yourselves in, it’s a bumper Wednesday court round-up.

One-shoed driver

A driver wearing only one shoe propelled a van into the middle of the road after an early morning smash in Dundee.

Drink driving suspect Kevin Spokes, 34, collided with a parked van on Lochee Road on July 18 last year.

Spokes refused to provide the police with breath samples and told officers: “It wisnae me that was driving.”