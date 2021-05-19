Wednesday court round-up — Illegal girlfriend and abattoir worker abuse

Here’s the midweek court round-up…

Illegal girlfriend

A man has been jailed for 20 months for not telling Police Scotland about his new girlfriend.

Lee McPherson broke a court-imposed sexual offences order, which demanded he disclose details of any new relationships to police.

The Risk of Sexual Harm Order was issued at Dundee Sheriff Court in September 2019.

The 42-year-old – whose criminal record was described as “really appalling” – appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a breach of the order.

His new relationship came to light when officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Lewis Place, Perth, in November.

They found McPherson and his then-partner together.

McPherson, a prisoner at HMP Perth, further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting and swearing at his partner, kicking a TV screen and spraying shampoo on the carpet.

The court was told he had newly entered into the relationship and was unaware of what stage he was meant to inform police about it.

Bakery

Police are hunting for a man accused of robbing a Fife bakery at knifepoint.

Derek Lewis, 37, allegedly targeted Barnett bakers on February 21 last year.

Prosecutors allege Lewis brandished a knife at an employee and stole cash from the shop on High Street, Pittenweem.

Lewis, of Rolland Street, St Monans, faces a separate charge of possessing a knife.

He did not appear for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way thereafter issued a warrant for Lewis’ arrest.

Abattoir worker abuse images

Angus creep Jordan Paton told police he had “no explanation” for the stash of child abuse images found on his mobile phones.

Paton, 28, admitted hoarding images at the home he shared with his family on Kirkton Place, Forfar between April 2014 and July last year.

Paton is now on the sex offender’s register after he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton revealed how police raided his home after intelligence picked up indecent images being accessed from devices at the address.

He told the court: “The accused’s mother let the police in. Officers attended the accused’s place of work at an abattoir in Brechin and he voluntarily returned to the accused.”

Images were found on two phones.

He admitted accessing “mainstream pornography” sites but denied searching for child images.

A total of 65 images and four videos were discovered. The images depicted female children as young as one years old participating in sexual activity.

Paton, of Park Terrace, Kirriemuir, pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Also…

Masters student Veera Moturi was caught by a paedophile hunter group at Dundee Railway Station. He had been messaging an online decoy he thought was a 13-year-old.

The latest victim of kebab shop thug Anne Marie Fowler has told how she still suffers the effects of concussion six months after her Kelty home was invaded and her head smashed against a fence post.

Carrie Rapson cannot remember any of Christmas Day or Boxing Day after the savage attack by Fowler, who has now been jailed.

Broughty Ferry pub boss Jeff Stewart will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court next month. The Anchor boss admitted a catalogue of abusive actions against his ex-partner.

A raging 65-year-old has been fined £600 after trying to destroy a rival’s mobility scooter in Rattray, Blairgowrie. A solicitor for Elaine McDonald said she was suffering the effects of lockdown.

