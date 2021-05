The daily court round-up for Wednesday…

Axe and knives

A man has been accused of brandishing a shotgun and an air rifle before lobbing an axe and knives out of his flat window.

Steven Saunders also allegedly threatened to petrol bomb his home on Balmoral Terrace, Dundee, on March 24 2019.

Prosecutors allege Saunders violently struggled with police before spitting at them.