Wednesday court round-up — Frosty windscreen and ‘dangerous games’

Gather round and feast on these choice morsels from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Obscured by frost

A man has been charged with driving with a frost-covered windscreen.

Louis Paton is accused of driving a van dangerously on the street where he lives in Dundee on January 6 this year.

The 25-year-old allegedly drove while his windscreen was obscured by frost on Balunie Drive, near to Balmoral Avenue.

Paton was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A not guilty plea was tendered on his behalf and Paton is scheduled to stand trial in April.

‘Dangerous game’

A Glenrothes man sent his ex-wife a chilling text as she enjoyed a holiday in Croatia.

George Simpson told Erna Simpson “You’re playing a dangerous game”.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 70-year-old wanted to collect some of his belongings following the breakdown of their 48-year marriage.

However in contacting his ex-wife, Simpson was in breach of a court order not to contact her.

Simpson, who is currently living in a hotel, admitted breaching bail conditions between August 2 and 3 at an Address in Glenrothes.

Sentence was deferred for background reports.

Knife throwing

A 29-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial accused of throwing a knife at his ex-partner’s car before climbing on the bonnet and shouting at her.

Scott Ney is accused of repeatedly harassing the woman on multiple occasions between June 18 and July 4.

It is alleged that Ney engaged in an abusive course of behaviour towards the woman on Hepburn Street, Linfield Street, Kenmore Terrace, Balcarres Terrace and Ballindean Road, all Dundee.

On June 18, he allegedly approached the woman’s car and broke the driver’s side wing mirror after kicking it.

He allegedly shouted, swore, acted aggressively and repeatedly kicked the woman on June 28.

Two days later, Ney allegedly attended her home uninvited and threw a brick at her living room window.

Court papers allege that he overtook her car at speed, stopped in front of her, left his car and tried to open her car door on July 4.

Thereafter, Ney allegedly brandished a knife, threw it at her car, climbed on top of the bonnet, shouted and demanded to speak to her.

Prosecutors allege that Ney, of Lansdowne Court, breached a 7pm-7am curfew and a non-harassment order during the same period.

Ney continued to make no plea in connection with the allegations on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fully committed Ney for trial and continued to remand him in custody meantime.

Sinister ‘mind games’

A scheming bully subjected his ex-girlfriend to a campaign of sinister “mind games” throughout the last eight months of her life, a court has heard.

Graham Thompson faked a video of himself in hospital as part of a devious attempt to trick former partner Jamilla Aladin to visit his home.

And he wrote to her bosses at SEPA, making false criminal allegations against her.

Full story here.

