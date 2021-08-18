Wednesday court round-up — Exposed soldier and cauliflowers

A dose of midweek mayhem.

Privates on parade

A drunken soldier is awaiting sentence after he admitted exposing himself in a Dundee nightclub.

Elliott Whelpton, based at Leuchars Station, flashed a woman in the cloakroom area of Underground, South Tay Street on January 25 2020.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve not got a ticket but I’ve got a d***,” before exposing himself.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Whelpton was later arrested after the matter was reported to the police.

He pled guilty on the day he was due to stand trial to committing an act of public indecency by exposing himself to the woman, brandishing his penis in her direction and resting it on a ledge in front of her.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence on Whelpton until September for social work reports to be prepared.

Dog slapper

A sheriff blasted a young man who bombarded his former partner with Snapchat messages, including a video of him slapping a dog and a death threat against her father. Brendan Brown had sentence deferred at Pert Sheriff Court.

Brassica blade

A Fifer caught by police with a 12-inch blade in his car in the early hours of the morning said it had been used to “cut cauliflowers.”

Tomasz Skorlutowski admitted possessing of the blade when officers searched his car on December 16, 2019.

Skorlutowski, of Middleton Place in Leven, had been pulled over by officers while on Methilhill Road in Methil, at 2.25am for an unrelated matter.

Former forklift driver Skorlutowski told officers: “It’s my friend’s.

“I forgot about the knife. This is a kitchen knife.”

His defence solicitor David Bell said the serrated breadknife did belong to a female friend.

He said: “A couple of days prior, he and a female friend had gone to agricultural fields and cut vegetables with the knife.”

Sheriff Anderson sentenced Skorlutowski to 75 hours of unpaid work.

Bogus workman claims

A 97-year-old man allegedly had his wallet stolen from his Angus home by a bogus gas worker.

Paul Nicoll is also accused of stealing money from a sheltered housing resident three days later.

Nicoll made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Court papers allege the 50-year-old gained entry to the 97-year-old man’s home on North Esk Road, Montrose, on August 14.

Nicoll allegedly stole a wallet after pretending to be there to investigate a gas leak.

On August 17, Nicoll, of Strathmore Place, Montrose, allegedly gained entry to the Blackfriars Court sheltered housing complex.

It is alleged he pretended to be checking for leaking radiators before stealing cash.

Sheriff Eric Brown continued Nicoll’s case for further examination and released him on bail.

Former hotel owner

A former hotel operator is to stand trial over drug dealing allegations.

Douglas Piggot was allegedly concerned in the supply of illegal substances at the Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie, which he used to run.

Court papers allege the 64-year-old was concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine, between May 16 2016 and March 11 last year.

Piggot denies the allegations with a special defence of incrimination being lodged on his behalf by defence solicitor Doug McConnell.

In July last year, Piggot surrendered his licence to operate the hotel on the town’s High Street.

The premises is now up for sale with an asking price of around £250,000.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane ordered Piggot, who was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court, to stand trial next February.

Nursery fireraiser in court

A 16-year-old will be sentenced next month after admitting setting fire to the nursery garden at Pitreavie Primary School in Dunfermline. The school reported the damage had caused around £1000 to repair after the youngster set fire to fence panels on October 30.

