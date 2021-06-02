Another busy day at courts across Tayside and Fife.

GP assault

A Cowdenbeath thug has admitted punching a doctor in the head while he was working at Victoria Hospital.

Aaron Penman, of Moss Side Road, attacked Dr Daryl Whitehall at his Kirkcaldy workplace on July 11, 2020.

Dr Whitehall was still on shift when he was injured by the 27-year-old.

Penman appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting the doctor and punching him on the head.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentencing until June 30 for reports.

Stabbing claim

A woman is to stand trial over claims she repeatedly stabbed her then-partner, struck him with a walking stick and licked the inside of a police cell while claiming to have covid-19.

Paula Clare is accused of committing the offences at an address on Marryat Terrace, Dundee and at police headquarters on March 29 last year. Clare, 40, denies the assault charges that allegedly caused the man to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangered his life.

Thereafter, Clare allegedly acted aggressively and repeatedly kicked the inside of a police van. She is also accused of telling police she had been self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms, saying she hoped she had the virus, before spitting on glass and licking the inside of a police cell.

Appearing via video link from HMP Edinburgh, Clare continued to plead not guilty to the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for December by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Crossbow charged

A 46-year-old man has been remanded in custody over claims of threatening behaviour while clutching a loaded crossbow.

Marcin Grabowski allegedly threatened a man while in possession of the loaded weapon on Ferry Street, Montrose, on May 22.

Grabowski, of Commerce Street, continued to make no plea when he made a second appearance from custody Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that he approached a man while aggressively possessing a crossbow while shouting.

Grabowski allegedly returned to Ferry Street with the crossbow loaded before making a violent threat.

Sheriff Alison Michie fully committed Grabowski for trial and remanded him in custody meantime.

Bomb threat

A further hearing has been fixed for a man accused of brandishing a shotgun and an air rifle before lobbing an axe and knives out of his flat window.

Steven Saunders also allegedly threatened to petrol bomb his home on Balmoral Terrace, Dundee, on March 24 2019.

Prosecutors allege that Saunders violently struggling with police before spitting at them.

Saunders is charged with possessing a shotgun and an air rifle without the appropriate certificates.

Six police officers allegedly believed that Saunders was going to inflict violence against them while he possessed a firearm.

The 56-year-old allegedly struggled with PCs Stuart Hare, Derek Thomson, Craig Brolly, Ian Smith and David Kelso as well as lashing out at them.

Saunders is accused of culpably and recklessly throwing an axe, two knives, a hammer, an air rifle, a shotgun and broken glass from a third floor window which damaged vehicles and put people in danger.

He allegedly pointed the firearms, threatened to petrol bomb the property and made violent threat before spitting at four police officers.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, a further first diet was fixed for August by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Also…

A Levenmouth man carried out a botched raid on a Fife petrol station after drinking a 70cl bottle of vodka.

Calum McKenna admitted assaulting garage attendant Farhan Munawar at the Bawbee Service Station at Wellesley Road in Methil on July 14, last year.

A convicted rapist has been fined £1,000 after he set up a forbidden bank account while trying to tackle fraudsters.

Sean Melville, who was jailed and put on the Sex Offenders Register in 2012 for a brutal attack on a West Lothian woman, failed to notify police about his new account, which he claims was set up accidentally.

