Wednesday court round-up — ‘Darth Vader’ stalker and dumped possessions

An essential round-up of Wednesday’s court.

Darth Vader mask

Fife man Kevin Spratley admitted a course of terrifying domestic abuse which culminated in him driving through Fife looking for his ex-partner.

In the boot of his car was a sinister kit including hammer, pliers, bolt cutters, bungee cord, rope and a Darth Vader mask.

His companion told police Spratley had said he was going to do his victim and her partner “some serious damage”.

Spratley, 48, of Glenrothes, will be sentenced at a later date.

Read the full, terrifying case here.

Lashed out over dumped possessions

A man lashed out at and threatened police after finding his property dumped outside an address in St Andrews.

Darren Johnstone saw red after finding his belongings in bags on Lamberton Place on March 15.

The serial offender, who was jailed for stabbing another man in Crosshill in 2019, is facing a further prison term after lashing out at four officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Johnstone, 32, had arrived to retrieve the property but was infuriated to find it in bags outside the front door.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused was aggravated at not being able to gain entry. There was a disturbance and officers were contacted.

“Officers asked the accused to stop and the accused was advised he was being arrested on suspicion of vandalism.”

Johnstone then began to violently lash out at the officers as they tried to take hold of his arms.

His abusive behaviour continued at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee, where he made threatening remarks towards officers.

Johnstone, of Drylie Court, Cowdenbeath, pled guilty to struggling, lashing out and pulling his arms away from PCs on March 15.

He also admitted acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and threatening violence.

Sentence was deferred until May and Johnstone was remanded in custody.

Carseview sex allegation

A man has been accused of engaging in a sexual activity with a woman he was meant to be caring for in a mental health unit.

Scott Brown, 44, allegedly committed the offence within a ward at the Carseview Centre, Dundee, on November 30 last year.

Brown made no plea in connection with the allegation when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged Brown, of Drumlanrig Drive, was contracted to provide services for a “mentally disordered” woman who was being treated at the facility.

Brown is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with, or directed towards, the woman by communicating in a sexual manner and sending her an image of him in a state of undress.

The case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail ahead of further court dates being set.

Social worker attack

A woman has admitted attacking a social worker who tried to dial 999 during a house visit.

Darlene Hendrie pulled the hair of council social worker Maria Reynolds before punching her on the head on Helmsdale Avenue, Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Ms Reynolds, with a colleague, had knocked at the door of Hendrie’s home at around 4.20pm while attempting to trace a next door neighbour.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused came to the door and began shouting at witness Reynolds, then slammed the door on them.”

Ms Reynolds told Hendrie she would phone the police as she felt threatened, scared and believed she was going to be assaulted.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The complainer attempted to dial 999 but was unaware that the call had connected.

“At this point, the accused grabbed and pulled the hair of the complainer and pulled her towards the ground and started to punch her on the face.”

Ms Reynolds and her colleague managed to make it back to her car, where she phoned her manager.

Hendrie was not present in court but had a plea of guilty tendered on her behalf.

She admitted punching Ms Reynolds on the head and pulling her hair on December 18 2019.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane deferred sentence.

River Tay signs

A new trial has been fixed for a man charged with throwing road signs into the River Tay, before almost running down another man in his car.

Boris Velikov, of Craigie Drive, is accused of committing the offences through the early hours of October 16.

Prosecutors allege that the 37-year-old pulled down several signs and threw them into the Tay at the Tay Road Bridge car park.

Velikov is also alleged to have set fire to a jacket during the incident.

While at Thaiteak, Muirton of Pitcullo, Dairsie, Velikov allegedly drove a car dangerously by reversing at speed, narrowly missing Stuart Dawson, and driving through a set of closed gates.

A final charge alleges that Velikov set fire to boxes at the premises.

Velikov previously pleaded not guilty to the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Following a joint motion the Crown and Velikov’s solicitor, Jane Caird, a new trial was fixed for December by Sheriff Richard MacFarlane.