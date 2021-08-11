Wednesday court round-up — Brandished manicure scissors

The mid-week round-up.

Police bite allegation

A woman allegedly bit a police officer after being caught stealing head torches from a car.

Joanna Robertson, of Hamilton Street, Barnhill, is accused of stealing the items from an unlocked vehicle on Shaftesbury Road, Dundee, on August 9.

It is alleged the 32-year-old was also found in possession of a hand tool with a blade attached.

Robertson denies struggling with two police officers at the force’s headquarters on West Bell Street on the same date.

Prosecutors allege she bit PC Thomas Fitzpatrick on the body and repeatedly tried to bite him.

Robertson appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court from the cell area of police headquarters.

She was unable to appear in the dock due to being confined to a wheelchair.

After pleading not guilty, she was released on bail by Sheriff Gregor Murray who fixed a trial for April.

Brandished ‘manicure’ scissors

A weapon-wielding thug from East Wemyss has been jailed for a year.

Thomas Johnstone admitted having a knife at Leven Bus station on January 29, 2020 and brandishing a pair of scissors at a trio of men six months later.

Johnstone was searched by officers at the Shorehead station where he was found to have an orange-handled scalpel-like knife with an inch-long blade which he had used earlier that day.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Johnston told police: “The only reason I had that was to hang a washing line up.

“The bus was coming so rather than chuck it in the garden with animals, I put it in my pocket.”

Johnstone, 40, of The Rossie, also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner when he brandished a pair of scissors at three men at a property in Methil’s Erskine Court.

The 40-year-old acted aggressively and flashed the pair of scissors – described as manicure scissors by his lawyer – at the men.

Johnston also admitted to acting in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm” at the Spar store on East Wemyss’s Main Road.

On August 12 2020, Johnston, who was already banned from the store, attempted to enter and was refused entry.

The court heard he told staff “you better watch your windows tonight” or similar.

Prison warning

A thug who stamped on his then-girlfriend’s head after he punched her to the ground will be sentenced next month. Daryl Stewart from Kirkcaldy was warned “it is difficult to imagine” anything other than a prison sentence for his crimes.

Attempted murder charge

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following an incident in the Charleston area of Dundee.

Ronnie Smith is accused of repeatedly stabbing Scott Flynn on Balgarthno Road on Tuesday.

Smith made no plea in connection with the allegation when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court.

He appeared on a petition alleging that he repeatedly struck Mr Flynn on the body with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

It is alleged Smith, of Dunholm Terrace, attempted to murder Mr Flynn.

Smith allegedly carried out the attack while subject to bail orders from Peterhead and Stirling Sheriff Courts.

A separate charge alleges that the 36-year-old was found in possession of a knife.

Solicitor Carolyn Leckie did not make a motion for bail on Smith’s behalf.

The case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Smith is expected to make a second appearance in court next week.

